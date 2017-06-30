Thought for the Week: Finding comfort in uncertain times

THE world seems so uncertain. Your life feels so uncertain. What's going to happen tomorrow? What's going to happen next year? Will we be OK? Is the world getting worse? The Netherlands was under occupation in 1942 and Corrie Ten Boom and her family decided, because of their Christian faith, that they would hide Jewish families in the attic of their house in Haarlem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.