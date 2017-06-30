Syrian government dismisses report on sarin attack
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Syrian government on Saturday dismissed a report by the international chemical weapons watchdog that said the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an April attack in northern Syria, saying it lacked "any credibility", Reuters reported. Western governments including the United States have said the Syrian government carried out the attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun which killed dozens of people.
