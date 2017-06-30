Scott Turowa s a Testimonya proves a ...

Scott Turowa s a Testimonya proves a confusing but amusing tale

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Day

Reviewing “Testimony” by Scott Turow presented a real problem for me. I read through it quickly, mostly because some of it is set in a part of Bosnia-Herzegovina that I know fairly well, and the subject matter of the narrative is familiar to me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC