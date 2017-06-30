Rosie the Riveter saluted and USS Cod re-enacts rescue July 8
Additionally, the USS Cod Submarine Memorial will re-enact the sub's 1945 rescue of 55 crewmen from a Dutch submarine that had run aground on a Pacific reef. The IWASM museum, located at Burke Lakefront Airport , 1501 North Marginal Road, will host a variety of activities to salute American women who represented nearly 37 percent of nation's work force during the war.
