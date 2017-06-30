Remembering the lessons of the Srebre...

Remembering the lessons of the Srebrenica massacre

DURING the Balkans conflict of 1992 to1995, the Bosnian town of Srebrenica was declared a UN Safe Area in 1993, under the watch of the United Nations Protection Force . An appeals court in The Hague, only recently, ruled that they were partly liable for the deaths of about 300 Muslim men massacred during the Srebrenica genocide in July 1995, during which more than 8,000 Muslims in total were systematically massacred and buried in mass graves.

Chicago, IL

