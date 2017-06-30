Masabi Continues Global Expansion Bri...

Masabi Continues Global Expansion Bringing Mobile Ticketing to The Hague, The Netherlands

Masabi has announced that it has deployed mobile ticketing on trams and buses to HTM Personenvervoer NV, the public transport company for The Hague, in The Netherlands. The service is now live across the cities' 17 lines, which account for more than 90 million euros in fare revenue per year.

Chicago, IL

