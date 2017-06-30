Malaysia files new application to ICJ...

Malaysia files new application to ICJ on Pedra Branca ruling;...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Malaysia's request for the ICJ to interpret the 2008 judgment is "puzzling" as the ICJ was "clear and unambiguous" in its ruling, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says. The tiny island of Pedra Branca sits at the entrance to the Singapore Strait about 30km east of the city state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,624 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC