Is the Investigation of Syria's Alleged Sarin-Gas Attack Believable?
Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu during a 2013 press conference in The Hague, Netherlands. In October 2013, only weeks into its mission to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons program, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW , received the news that it was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC