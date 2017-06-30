ICC to rule if S. Africa broke rules by not arresting Sudan's Bashir
War crimes judges will Thursday hand down an eagerly anticipated ruling on whether South Africa flouted international law by failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, wanted for genocide in Darfur. The landmark decision will serve as a blueprint for future cooperation between countries and the International Criminal Court, experts say.
