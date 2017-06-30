ICC to rule if S. Africa broke rules ...

ICC to rule if S. Africa broke rules by not arresting Sudan's Bashir

8 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

War crimes judges will Thursday hand down an eagerly anticipated ruling on whether South Africa flouted international law by failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, wanted for genocide in Darfur. The landmark decision will serve as a blueprint for future cooperation between countries and the International Criminal Court, experts say.

