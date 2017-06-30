Hong Kong's Links Concept co-owner dies

Hong Kong's Links Concept co-owner dies

7 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Patricio Cristian de la Fuente Saez, managing director and co-owner of Links Concept, a leading wine and spirits company in Hong Kong, has passed away at the age of 44 this week, dbHK has learned. The wine merchant died on Tuesday after battling cancer for 18 months, according to an email sent out by Links Concept to notify its clients and friends.

