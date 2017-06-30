Hague Court Will Hear Case Brought By Ukrainian Firms Against Russia

Hague Court Will Hear Case Brought By...

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague says that it has jurisdiction and will hear the case of a Ukrainian company seeking to recover damages for property lost when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. PJSC Ukrnafta, one of Ukraine's largest oil and gas companies, launched the case and is seeking damages for expropriated gas stations.

Chicago, IL

