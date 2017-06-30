Dutch sleuth hopes for breakthrough in biggest US art heist

In this March 21, 1990 file photo, a security guard stands outside the Dutch Room of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, where robbers stole more than a dozen works of art by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas, Manet and others, in an early morning robbery March 18, 1990. A Dutch sleuth has his sights set on what he calls the "Holy Grail" of stolen art: A collection worth $500 million snatched in 1990 in the largest art heist in U.S. history from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

