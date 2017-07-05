Dutch politician Wilders demonstrates together with Hitler fans against Moroccans
Recently, a committee of all political parties represented in the local council of Arnhem city in the Netherlands decided that they wanted ex-MP Ahmed Marcouch as new mayor. Dutch NOS TV reports that today, xenophobic MP Geert Wilders demonstrated in Arnhem against Marcouch becoming mayor.
