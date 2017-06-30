Dutch bank ABN Amro stubs out tobacco industry

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands' third-largest bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday that it is ratcheting up its battle against smoking and will no longer extend credit to clients in the tobacco industry. The Amsterdam-based bank's decision came as it announced a new partnership with the national Heart Foundation in the fight against smoking, which kills some 20,000 people every year in the country of 17 million, according to a recent study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.