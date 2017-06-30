Disappointment, confusion surround International Criminal Court decisions for war-crime victims
To fight allegations of a bias against Africa, the International Criminal Court will need support from those affected by the continent's war-crimes - a task more daunting than it might seem, Geoffrey York reports David Rwemera, a 64-year-old farmer with weary eyes and a jacket much too big for his thin frame, remembers how the investigators from The Hague found him mourning for his murdered family. They asked him to be patient and keep faith in justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC