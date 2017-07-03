Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Border Dispute Before World Court
Costa Rica asked the highest U.N. court on Monday to establish its maritime boundaries with Nicaragua once and for all to end repeated border disputes with its Central American neighbor. It appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, sometimes called the 'world court', to fix maritime boundaries in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and to declare Nicaragua's establishment of a military post on a beach on Isla Calero illegal.
