Australia's deputy PM confident of securing free trade deal with EU after Brexit

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on Monday expressed confidence that Australia and the European Union can quickly reach a free trade agreement post-Brexit. Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio on Monday, Joyce said he had attended both formal and informal meetings with the EU's trade commissioner Phil Hogan this week, discussing the details of a food and agriculture FTA between the EU and Australia in coming years.

