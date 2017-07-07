90-year-old Indonesian accuses Dutch colonial army of torture
In the court in The Hague a 90-year-old Indonesian says he was tortured by Dutch soldiers in the former Dutch East Indies in 1947. He claims 50,000 euros compensation from the Dutch government.
