32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany for links with Camorra

Police in Italy, Spain and Germany have arrested 32 people suspected of trafficking drugs and laundering money in a European operation against the Camorra crime syndicate. A drug seizure two years ago prompted the investigation by the Anti-Mafia Prosecution Office in Naples that led to Wednesday's arrest in three countries, said Eurojust, a The Hague-based agency that coordinates the fight against organized crime across European borders.

Chicago, IL

