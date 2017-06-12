Women playing greater role in terror,...

Women playing greater role in terror, says EU police agency

The operational role of women and minors in carrying out jihadist terror attacks in Europe appears to be on the rise, according to the EU's police agency Europol. The Hague-based agency on Thursday released its annual EU terrorism situation and trend report ahead of an EU summit next week where leaders will discuss anti-radicalisation efforts.

Chicago, IL

