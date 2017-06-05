Why US defence chief was on hot seat ...

Why US defence chief was on hot seat in Singapore

This month's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier dialogue on regional security, took place amid exceptional unease about the United States' role in the Asia-Pacific region. If there was one question on the minds of governmental and non-governmental delegates from around the region, it was if the US, after 70 years of serving an important role as a "constant" in the region, had now become an unpredictable variable.

Chicago, IL

