We're interested in Ogoniland Clean-Up project - Netherlands

The Kingdom of the Netherlands' Ambassador to Nigeria, John Groffen, on Wednesday, said that his government would continue to follow-up on the Federal Government's clean-up project in Ogoniland. Groffen told newsmen in Lagos that although the clean-up of Ogoniland was a Nigerian project, his government had always taken interest in the project.

