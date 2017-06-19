WB Govt protests against Sikkim CM's ...

WB Govt protests against Sikkim CM's support for Gorkhaland

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kolkata, June 23 West Bengal government today wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh protesting against the manner Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling supported the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha's demand for a separate Gorkhaland. The letter was written by West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee in absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently in The Hague for a United Nation programme, state secretariat sources told PTI.

Chicago, IL

