WB Govt protests against Sikkim CM's support for Gorkhaland
Kolkata, June 23 West Bengal government today wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh protesting against the manner Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling supported the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha's demand for a separate Gorkhaland. The letter was written by West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee in absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently in The Hague for a United Nation programme, state secretariat sources told PTI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC