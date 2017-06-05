Veltman helps the Dutchmen
Defender Joel Veltman scored twice as the Netherlands found form with a record 5-0 win over Ivory Coast in their international friendly in Rotterdam yesterday. Goals from Arjen Robben, Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen compounded the misery for the Ivorians, who suffered their heaviest ever defeat in international football.
