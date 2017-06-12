US threatens to replace UN human righ...

US threatens to replace UN human rights body over anti-Israel stance

11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The United States has threatened to replace the United Nations Human Rights Council with an alternative group of nations, unless the 47-member body halted its anti-Israel bias and underwent a series of reforms. "We are either going to reform this thing and make it reflect what it should be reflecting or we will withdraw our support for it," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday in Washington.

Chicago, IL

