UN honours India for advancing SDGs

23 hrs ago

India has been honoured by the United Nations with 2017 Public Service Awards, for its innovation and excellence in implementing Sustainable Development Goals . The 2017 Public Service Awards winners were announced during the UN Public Service Forum "The Future is Now - Accelerating Public Service Innovation for Agenda 2030" held from June 22 to 23 in The Hague, Netherlands.

