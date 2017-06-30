UN ends peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast after 13 years
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast comes was ending Friday, 13 years after it intervened to implement a peace agreement as the West African economic powerhouse was split in two by civil war. While many praise the mission's success in stabilizing the country after years of conflict and post-electoral violence, others point to a recent series of army mutinies as a sign that peace remains tentative.
