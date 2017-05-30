UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian ...

UK police charge ex-wife of Liberian leader with torture

21 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

London's Metropolitan Police says Agnes Reeves Taylor was charged Friday with participating in torture between December 1989 and January 1991, during Liberia's civil war. He was convicted in The Hague in 2012 of war crimes that included terrorism, murder, rape and using child soldiers.

Chicago, IL

