U.N. war crimes tribunal urges Balkan leaders to carry on its work

Authorities in the former Yugoslavia will need to harness a spirit of reconciliation to pursue the legacy of the United Nations war crimes tribunal in bringing justice to victims once it closes down, its president said on Saturday. The Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia , which has been in operation since 1993, shuts its doors at the end of this year.

