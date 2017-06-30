The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: A Dutch ...

The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: A Dutch perspective on the future of East Anglian farming

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

An international visitor praised the Royal Norfolk Show for bringing together farming, research and consumers - and he hopes the government will take a similar approach to its post-EU policy-making. Tim Heddema is the agricultural counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in London, working to promote Dutch farming products and policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC