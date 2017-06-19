The British island of Diego Garcia, largest island in the Chagos archipelago. Photo: Reuters

Britain has overseen the region since 1814 and in 1965 detached the Chagos islands from Mauritius, a colony that gained independence three years later, to create the British Indian Ocean Territory In a humiliating blow to Britain, the United Nations voted to seek an opinion from the top UN court on Mauritius' claim that Britain illegally maintains sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, where the United States has a major military base in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Ocean archipelago has been at the centre of a decades-long dispute over Britain's decision to separate it from Mauritius in 1965 and set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.