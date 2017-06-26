Stray wallaby has small Dutch town hopping

Stray wallaby has small Dutch town ho...

THE HAGUE: Dutch police are looking for the owner of a stray wallaby which made an unexpected appearance in a small town over the weekend, disrupting rail traffic before finally being lassoed by a local. Trains near Staphorst in the northern Netherlands were delayed for at least half-an-hour Saturday afternoon after a driver spotted the small macropod hopping along the tracks before disappearing into the small town, Dutch media reports said Monday.

Chicago, IL

