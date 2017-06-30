Stamps that look scrumptious enough to eat: Netherlands' Dutch Treats pane of 10
The Netherlands highlights regional delicacies on a pane of 10 stamps issued June 19. The Netherlands' PostNL calls this issue "Dutch Treats." The treats pictured were selected in consultation with the Dutch Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage in Utrecht.
