Shell Seeks Gas Converts Among India'...

Shell Seeks Gas Converts Among India's Textile, Cement Factories

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is turning to India's textile, cement and steel factories as it seeks to expand demand for its natural gas. The Hague-based energy giant has set up a team of about six executives to identify small businesses that use dirtier fuels like coal and convince them to switch, according to Ajay Shah, a vice president with the company's Asia unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC