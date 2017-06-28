Shell Seeks Gas Converts Among India's Textile, Cement Factories
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is turning to India's textile, cement and steel factories as it seeks to expand demand for its natural gas. The Hague-based energy giant has set up a team of about six executives to identify small businesses that use dirtier fuels like coal and convince them to switch, according to Ajay Shah, a vice president with the company's Asia unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
