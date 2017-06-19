'Shabab Oman II' will anchor at Den Helder Port in the Netherlands after several days. -ONA
Paris: 'Shabab Oman II', the Royal Navy of Oman Vessel , left Brest Naval Base in France, heading to the Netherlands to take part in Den Helder Sailing Festival 2017. Within its third international voyage, themed 'Sail of Friendship and Peace' to Europe and the Baltic Sea, 'Shabab Oman II' will anchor at Den Helder Port in the Netherlands after several days.
