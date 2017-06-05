Saudi Arabia Needs More Women in Seni...

Saudi Arabia Needs More Women in Senior, Leadership Positions: Study

15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Some 75 percent of Saudi companies believe that the productivity and skills available with Saudi women is the primary driver for hiring women in the Kingdom, according to a study published on Sunday. Sponsored by "Our Youth our Future" program and the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Riyadh, Glowork and AccountAbility launched a study on women's contribution in leadership and management in the Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

