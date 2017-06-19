Rwanda genocide case to resume at UN court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A United Nations court has resumed proceedings in the case of a former Rwandan planning minister convicted of involvement in his country's 1994 genocide, following the release from custody in Turkey of one of the judges involved in the case. The U.N.'s Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals announced Monday that it will review the conviction of Augustin Ngirabatware, who was sentenced on appeal to 30 years in 2014 for inciting, instigating, aiding and abetting genocide.

