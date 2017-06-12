Road convoy of 30-tonne beer drums dr...

Road convoy of 30-tonne beer drums draw crowds

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Three ginormous brewery drums being delivered in convoy to the Molson Coors UK brewery in Burton proved an unlikely spectacle, with crowds gathering en route to witness the impressively wide load crawl through Staffordshire by police convoy. The 30-tonne, 20 metre vessels reached the final leg of their 600-mile journey from their manufacturing plant in Emmen in the Netherlands on Tuesday, arriving to the brewery by police convoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC