Road convoy of 30-tonne beer drums draw crowds
Three ginormous brewery drums being delivered in convoy to the Molson Coors UK brewery in Burton proved an unlikely spectacle, with crowds gathering en route to witness the impressively wide load crawl through Staffordshire by police convoy. The 30-tonne, 20 metre vessels reached the final leg of their 600-mile journey from their manufacturing plant in Emmen in the Netherlands on Tuesday, arriving to the brewery by police convoy.
