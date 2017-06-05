Pro-Israel Dutch Woman Subjected To A...

Pro-Israel Dutch Woman Subjected To Abuse By Muslim Leader

A Dutch local politician from The Hague is accused of making misogynistic threats at a woman who criticized his anti-Israel vitriol. The abuse by Abdoe Khoulani of The Hague was recorded by Anneke Brons, whom he called from his cellular phone.

Chicago, IL

