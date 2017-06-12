Pressure grows to cancel Bosnia concert by Croat nationalist
Major powers called on Tuesday for the cancellation of a planned concert in Bosnia by a Croatian nationalist singer whose songs are offensive to Serbs and Muslim Bosniaks, saying it could derail reconciliation in the ethnically divided country. Marko Perkovic Thompson, whose shows have been canceled in several European countries because of his unruly fans, has been invited by the Bosnian Croat leadership to take part in a concert on Thursday in honor of Croatian detainees at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague.
