Police: No indication of attack after car strikes pedestrians in Amsterdam

12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station, and six of the eight had to be hospitalized, with two of them seriously injured. Police: No indication of attack after car strikes pedestrians in Amsterdam A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station, and six of the eight had to be hospitalized, with two of them seriously injured.

