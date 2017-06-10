Police: No indication of attack after car strikes pedestrians in Amsterdam
A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station, and six of the eight had to be hospitalized, with two of them seriously injured. Police: No indication of attack after car strikes pedestrians in Amsterdam A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station, and six of the eight had to be hospitalized, with two of them seriously injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 6
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC