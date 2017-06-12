PM Modi to visit Portugal on June 24 ...

PM Modi to visit Portugal on June 24 en route to US

NEW DELHI: Known to pack his foreign visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal on June 24 en route to Washington DC . On his return trip, PM Modi is expected to pay a working visit to the Netherlands on June 27. Announcing the visits, MEA spokesperson, Gopal Baglay said PM Modi would hold talks with Antonio Costa in Lisbon and Paul Ruttig in The Hague, besides calling on the king of Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

