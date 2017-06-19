Pakistan Army says Kulbhushan Jadhav ...

Pakistan Army says Kulbhushan Jadhav has filed mercy petition with its chief

18 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

More than a month after the International Court of Justice at The Hague asked Pakistan not to execute former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav , the Pakistan Army Thursday said he has filed a mercy petition with its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Pakistan Army said Jadhav's appeal to the military appellate court has been rejected, and if the Army chief also rejects his plea, he has the option of appealing to Pakistan's President.

