Pakistan Army says Kulbhushan Jadhav has filed mercy petition with its chief
More than a month after the International Court of Justice at The Hague asked Pakistan not to execute former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav , the Pakistan Army Thursday said he has filed a mercy petition with its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Pakistan Army said Jadhav's appeal to the military appellate court has been rejected, and if the Army chief also rejects his plea, he has the option of appealing to Pakistan's President.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
