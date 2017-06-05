Osme a, City Hall officials to visit ...

Osme a, City Hall officials to visit sister-city in Netherlands

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmena and some City Hall officials are leaving today for the Netherlands to celebrate the 25th sister-city anniversary of Cebu City and Dutch City Haarlemmermeer. The mayor will be accompanied by his wife, Councilor Margarita; Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella; City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Nagiel Banacia and Department of Social Welfare and Services head Lea Japson and Alvin Dizon, executive consultant on sister-city relations.

Chicago, IL

