Opening of Europe's Largest Bifacial Solar PV Plant in the Netherlands

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd. , one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that on June 9th, 2017, Tempress Systems B.V. part of the Amtech Group celebrated the opening of Europe's largest bifacial PV solar plant of close to 400 kilowatt-peak capacity in the Netherlands, using n-type PANDA Bifacial modules manufactured by Yingli Solar. The plant is located next to the headquarter of Tempress in Vaassen, the Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

