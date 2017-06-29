Northwich cadets honoured at Lord-Lieutenant's Awards for Cheshire

The presentations were made by David Briggs, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for Cheshire, at the annual ceremony for the Lord-Lieutenant's Awards, held at Chester Town Hall. Cadet Warrant Officer Charlie Hensby, 19, and Cadet Flight Sergeant Elizabeth Barr, 18, were awarded Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant's Certificate of Merit, recognised as a laudatory honour throughout the Armed Services.

