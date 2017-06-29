Nigeria: Widows of Ogoni Leaders Killed By Abacha Sue Shell in Netherlands
The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell. According to a writ filed in a court in The Hague, the widows are seeking compensation from the company for alleged complicity in a military crackdown, leading to the deaths of their husbands.
