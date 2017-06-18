News Analysis: Dutch seek stronger say as team of Paris-Berlin could...

The Netherlands and its Benelux partners are seeking alignments among Nordic and central European countries to promote a more liberal and less federal European Union as they are trying to balance a Franco-German axis that could dominate EU's integration after Brexit, said Dutch experts. "In view of the leading role that France and Germany are expected to play in determining Europe's future direction, countries which relied substantially on the United Kingdom to promote a more pragmatic, liberal oriented and less federal Union are concerned that their situation within the EU after Brexit will change significantly," said Rem Korteweg, head of the unit of "Europe in the World" at Clingendael, the Dutch institute for international relations.

