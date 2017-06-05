New 'synthetic tongue' can outperform whisky sommeliers at guessing your Scotch
Once robots steal all of our jobs, we'll be able to sit around and become experts on things like fine whiskies, which no artificial being is ever going to be able to appreciate as we can. Right? Well, don't tell the folks at Germany's Heidelberg University and the Netherlands' University of Groningen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 6
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC