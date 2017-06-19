Negotiations to form new Dutch govern...

Negotiations to form new Dutch government to resume 100 days after vote

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

THE HAGUE: Negotiations to form a new Dutch government, which have already lasted 100 days, will resume between four parties seeking to forge a coalition with a parliamentary majority, the caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, said on Friday. Rutte told reporters his liberal VVD party will return to the negotiating table next week with the centrist Democrats 66, Christian Democratic CDA and the conservative Christian Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC