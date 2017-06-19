Negotiations to form new Dutch government to resume 100 days after vote

THE HAGUE: Negotiations to form a new Dutch government, which have already lasted 100 days, will resume between four parties seeking to forge a coalition with a parliamentary majority, the caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, said on Friday. Rutte told reporters his liberal VVD party will return to the negotiating table next week with the centrist Democrats 66, Christian Democratic CDA and the conservative Christian Union.

